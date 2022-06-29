US Department of Labor Recovers Over $47,000 in Back Wages for Utah Collision Repair Shop Employees Misclassified as Independent Contractors

Auto body repair shop failed to pay workers correctly for hours over 40 in a workweek.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Wage and Hour Division announced it found a Utah body shop improperly classified employees as independent contractors and failed to pay overtime.

According to the DOL, Sandpiper Autobody in Pleasant Grove, Utah misclassified 13 technicians as independent contractors, and failed to pay the overtime wages as required by the overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employer also failed to keep accurate employee pay and time records, another FLSA violation.

The DOL recovered $47,175 in back