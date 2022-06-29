CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / US Department of Labor Recovers Over $47,000 in Back Wages for Utah Collision Repair Shop Employees Misclassified as Independent Contractors

US Department of Labor Recovers Over $47,000 in Back Wages for Utah Collision Repair Shop Employees Misclassified as Independent Contractors

By Leave a Comment

Auto body repair shop failed to pay workers correctly for hours over 40 in a workweek.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Wage and Hour Division announced it found a Utah body shop improperly classified employees as independent contractors and failed to pay overtime.

DOL Wage Hour DivisionAccording to the DOL, Sandpiper Autobody in Pleasant Grove, Utah misclassified 13 technicians as independent contractors, and failed to pay the overtime wages as required by the overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employer also failed to keep accurate employee pay and time records, another FLSA violation.

The DOL recovered $47,175 in back

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey