CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Registration Open for I-CAR 5-Day EV Hands-On Skills Course

Registration Open for I-CAR 5-Day EV Hands-On Skills Course

By Leave a Comment

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), continues to expand its Electric Vehicle curriculum with a first-ever, 5-Day Electric Vehicle (EV) Hands-On Skills Development course at I-CAR’s new Chicago Technical Center (CTC) in Vernon Hills, Ill.

I-CARThe new EV hands-on course, taught by I-CAR’s bench of EV experts, will serve as the capstone to eight (8) prerequisite EV courses for collision repair professionals.

“This EV capstone hands-on course provides the personalized, onsite instruction to help technicians gain the confidence and competence needed to help inspect, and repair today’s EV and Hybrid vehicles aligned with OEM-specific procedures and high voltage

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey