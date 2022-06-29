Fall HD Repair Forum September 26-27 in Cleveland

The Fall 2022 HD Repair Forum is scheduled for September 26-27 in Cleveland, Ohio. The meeting is co-located with the American Trucking Association’s Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) fall meetings. And National Technician Skills Competitions.

Additional details and registration for the event will be available in July.

HD Repair Forum conferences are designed for those involved in the collision repair work of class 4-8, heavy- & medium-duty vehicles including: Shop owners, managers, and foremen, industry insurance professionals, estimators, educators, OEM vehicle, component, and technology experts, and equipment and service providers.