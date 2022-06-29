CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fall HD Repair Forum September 26-27 in Cleveland

Fall HD Repair Forum September 26-27 in Cleveland

By Leave a Comment

The Fall 2022 HD Repair Forum is scheduled for September 26-27 in Cleveland, Ohio. The meeting is co-located with the American Trucking Association’s Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) fall meetings. And National Technician Skills Competitions.

HD Repair Forum logoAdditional details and registration for the event will be available in July.

HD Repair Forum conferences are designed for those involved in the collision repair work of class 4-8, heavy- & medium-duty vehicles including: Shop owners, managers, and foremen, industry insurance professionals, estimators, educators, OEM vehicle, component, and technology experts, and equipment and service providers.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey