Auto Care Association July 13 Webinar Explores 2023 Auto Care Factbook Data

The Auto Care Association will host a live webinar next month exploring the latest automotive aftermarket data published in the newly released 2023 Auto Care Factbook report. The “Level Up with the 2023 Factbook” webinar will take place Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. (EDT). During this webinar, attendees will learn what’s new in the report, including expanded sections on e-commerce, EV adoption, collision metrics and medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Mike Chung, director, market intelligence, Auto Care Association, and Nathaly Branham, manager, web, Auto Care Association, will provide tips and tricks for finding the data that