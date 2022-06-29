CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Auto Care Association July 13 Webinar Explores 2023 Auto Care Factbook Data

Auto Care Association July 13 Webinar Explores 2023 Auto Care Factbook Data

By Leave a Comment

The Auto Care Association will host a live webinar next month exploring the latest automotive aftermarket data published in the newly released 2023 Auto Care Factbook report. The “Level Up with the 2023 Factbook” webinar will take place Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. (EDT).  During this webinar, attendees will learn what’s new in the report, including expanded sections on e-commerce, EV adoption, collision metrics and medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. 

Auto Care AssociationMike Chung, director, market intelligence, Auto Care Association, and Nathaly Branham, manager, web, Auto Care Association, will provide tips and tricks for finding the data that

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey