States Proclaim June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

Governors across the country issued official state proclamations declaring June as Automotive Service Professionals Month in their respective states:
- Eric Holcomb of Indiana
- Andy Beshear of Kentucky
- Larry Hogan of Maryland
- Michael Parson of Missouri
- Mike DeWine of Ohio
- Kate Brown of Oregon
- Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania
- Glenn Youngkin of Virginia
- Jim Justice of West Virginia
“We want to thank these governors for recognizing the highly trained and skilled automotive service professionals in their states who keep each state’s motorists on the road,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO, National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). “As ASE celebrates its 50th anniversary, June is the perfect time to recognize their important work and thank them for the valuable service they deliver to their customers each and every day.”
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.