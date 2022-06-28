States Proclaim June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

Governors across the country issued official state proclamations declaring June as Automotive Service Professionals Month in their respective states:

Eric Holcomb of Indiana

Eric Holcomb of Indiana Andy Beshear of Kentucky

Larry Hogan of Maryland

Michael Parson of Missouri

Mike DeWine of Ohio

Kate Brown of Oregon

Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania

Glenn Youngkin of Virginia

Jim Justice of West Virginia

“We want to thank these governors for recognizing the highly trained and skilled automotive service professionals in their states who keep each state’s motorists on the road,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO, National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). “As ASE celebrates its 50th anniversary, June is the perfect time to recognize their important work and thank them for the valuable service they deliver to their customers each and every day.”