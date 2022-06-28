NOVUS Glass Celebrates 50th Anniversary

This month, NOVUS Glass celebrates 50 years of operation, while underlining its commitment to growth and market penetration.

NOVUS Glass has consistently reinvented itself over the past 50 years to remain on top of the changing automotive landscape, fueled by years of innovation, a willingness to adapt to meet new challenges, and a customer-first company culture.

Today, the brand boasts more than 1,000 points of service globally, offering advanced windshield repair and replacement services.

To celebrate the milestone, NOVUS Glass will launch a series of initiatives designed to create greater awareness about the brand’s leadership in the windshield repair business, while