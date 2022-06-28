Interview: Brandon Eckenrode, Collision Repair Education Foundation

Managing Director of the Foundation details upcoming initiatives to support collision repair schools, students and industry employers.

With the technician shortage impacting collision repair facilities of all sizes, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) efforts to attract young people to industry careers, get them trained and connect them with employers continues to grow.

In our video interview below, Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of the Foundation, details the non-profit’s July golf fundraiser, outreach efforts to K-12 school guidance counselors, career fairs that connect graduating transportation students with the industry and its school student work shirt sponsorship program.

The Foundation’s annual