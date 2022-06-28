Gregoire Poux-Guillaume to Become AkzoNobel’s New Chief Executive Officer on November 1

AkzoNobel announced that Gregoire Poux-Guillaume will become the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of November 1. He will succeed Thierry Vanlancker, who has been CEO and member of the Board of Management since 2017, and whose term of office is coming to an end.

Gregoire (52), a French national, is an international business leader with 25 years of experience. He has a distinguished track record of building successful, profitable businesses in challenging environments, accelerating business growth and improving margins. Previous roles include CEO of Sulzer, CEO of GE Grid Solutions (previously Alstom Grid) and Senior Managing Director of CVC Capital Partners.

Commenting on the appointment, Nils Smedegaard Andersen, Chair of AkzoNobel’s Supervisory Board, says: “Gregoire Poux-Guillaume is an experienced business leader with a track record of delivering above market growth and building strong teams. We’re happy and confident to have found the best match for AkzoNobel to continue our position as a frontrunner in our industry. His experience will provide a valuable perspective to help us with future growth and financial performance. I look forward to working with him.”

Adds Gregoire Poux-Guillaume, “I’m honored to have been selected by AkzoNobel’s Supervisory Board to lead the company through its next stage of development. AkzoNobel is a leader in innovative and sustainable products and solutions; a truly global company with a proud heritage. I look forward to meeting my new colleagues and together building on the progress that has been achieved over the last few years.”

Continues Smedegaard Andersen, “We’re grateful for Thierry’s leadership, under which AkzoNobel successfully split off the Specialty Chemicals business and became a focused and competitive paints and coatings company, with strong profitability and significant returns to shareholders.”

The appointment of Gregoire Poux-Guillaume to AkzoNobel’s Board of Management is subject to shareholder approval and, as such, will be on the agenda of an Extraordinary General Meeting to be scheduled in September this year.