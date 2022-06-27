SkillsUSA Automotive Refinish, Collision Damage Appraisal and Collision Repair 2022 Medalists Named

The winners of the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships in Automotive Refinishing Technology, Collision Repair Technology and the Collision Damage Appraisal competition were announced Friday evening, June 24, at the Awards Ceremony of SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

The Conference was held June 19-25 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The 2022 medalists include:

Automotive Refinishing Technology High School

Gold : Julian Montford, Northeast Technology Center-Afton, Afton, OK

: Julian Montford, Northeast Technology Center-Afton, Afton, OK Silver : Ashleigh Maloney, Live Oaks JVS, Milford, OH

: Ashleigh Maloney, Live Oaks JVS, Milford, OH Bronze: Ethan Tucker, Walker Career Center, Indianapolis, IN

Automotive Refinishing Technology College

Gold : Dylan Miller, MSU Billings-COT, Billings, MT

: Dylan Miller, MSU Billings-COT, Billings, MT Silver : Preston Paulson, Northeast Community College, Norfolk, NE

: Preston Paulson, Northeast Community College, Norfolk, NE Bronze: Neal Huber, North Idaho College, Coeur D’Alene, ID

Collision Damage Appraisal High School

Gold : Landen Rex, Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, Schnecksville, PA

: Landen Rex, Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, Schnecksville, PA Silver : Alexandra Drew, EHOVE Career Center, Milan, OH

: Alexandra Drew, EHOVE Career Center, Milan, OH Bronze: Jesse Manuel, Aims Community College-Windsor, Greeley, CO

Collision Damage Appraisal College

Gold : Jamie Frey, Aims Community College-Windsor, Greeley, CO

: Jamie Frey, Aims Community College-Windsor, Greeley, CO Silver : Andrew J Harmes, Salt Lake Community College, Salt Lake City, UT

: Andrew J Harmes, Salt Lake Community College, Salt Lake City, UT Bronze: Jakob Shiner, Metropolitan Community College, Omaha, NE

Collision Repair Technology High School

Gold : Seth Christmas, Maple Mountain High School, Spanish Fork, UT

: Seth Christmas, Maple Mountain High School, Spanish Fork, UT Silver : Shane Webb, Vanguard-Sentinel CTC-Sentinel Campus, Tiffin, OH

: Shane Webb, Vanguard-Sentinel CTC-Sentinel Campus, Tiffin, OH Bronze: Riley Collier, OCM BOCES I.E. Henry Campus, Syracuse, NY

Collision Repair Technology College

Gold : Olivia Peterson, College of Lake County, Grayslake, IL

: Olivia Peterson, College of Lake County, Grayslake, IL Silver : Luke Moore, Southwestern Community College, Creston, IA

: Luke Moore, Southwestern Community College, Creston, IA Bronze: Perry Jones, Tanner Friesen, Ridgewater College-Willmar, Willmar, MN

SkillsUSA is the national organization for students in trade, industrial, technical and health occupations education. It sponsors the SkillsUSA Championships annually to recognize the achievements of career and technical education students and to encourage them to strive for excellence and pride in their chosen occupations.