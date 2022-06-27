Ford Dealer Technicians Now Have Access to Real-Time Visual and Audio Remote Assistance Technology

Ford dealerships across the country now have access to state-of-the-art remote viewing technology allowing them to receive real-time assistance for customer repairs from team members at the Ford Technical Assistance Center (TAC) in Dearborn.

“The remote technology is designed to assist the technicians as they’re working on vehicles – with the goal of increasing efficiency and decreasing down time for customers,” says David Green, Ford General Service Equipment Program Specialist. “This technology modernizes and simplifies our operations, benefiting everyone involved.”

The two-way, hands-free electronic headset, known as See What I See (SWIS), allows for both visual and audio communication between