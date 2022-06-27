CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Members Get a Jump Start on Audi Vehicle Technology

AASP/NJ Members Get a Jump Start on Audi Vehicle Technology

By Leave a Comment

In an effort to help collision repairers get a jump start on up-and-coming vehicle technology, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) hosted a training meeting featuring Mark Allen, manager of collision, equipment & EV after sales service at Audi of America, at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J. on June 22.

Mark Allen, manager of collision, equipment & EV after sales service at Audi of America, presents at the AASP/NJ meeting on June 22.

Allen painted a very real – and in some areas, frightening – picture of what repairers need to consider as materials and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey