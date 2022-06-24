New Vehicle Sales Projected to Decline Again in June Compared to Last Year

New-vehicle transaction prices projected at all-time high.

New-vehicle retail sales for June 2022 are expected to decline when compared with June 2021, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 965,300 units, a 18.2% decrease compared with June 2021 when adjusted for selling days. June 2022 has 1 additional selling day compared to June 2021. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting for the number of selling days translates to a decrease of 15.0% from 2021.

New-vehicle retail sales in Q2 2022 are projected to reach