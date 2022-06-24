IBIS Global Summit Announced for Milan, Italy June 28-30, 2023

Having left behind yet another memorable IBIS Global Summit, held on last week from June 15-17 at Le Méridien Beach Plaza in Monte Carlo, Monaco, IBIS Worldwide have already set to work on producing another world class event for its 2023 IBIS Global Summit conference.

At last week’s event, it was announced that the IBIS Global Summit 2023 will take place on 28-30 June in Milan, Italy

IBIS is offering a 10% discount to all delegates who register by September 30, 2022. Information and a registration form for IBIS Global Summit 2023 is available online.

You can also reach out