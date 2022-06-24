Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Centers in South Carolina and Texas

Classic Collision, LLC announced two new acquisitions including Jones Auto Wrecking Company in Florence, S.C. and Gabe’s Collision Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Jones Auto Wrecking provides collision repair and towing services and has been in business for more than a century.

“We’re proud to be the oldest, most-trusted auto wrecking company in Florence, SC. Our company is rooted in family values and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to serving the community under the Classic name,” stated Stewart Jones, former owner of Jones Auto Wrecking.

Gabe’s Collision Center has been serving the San Antonito area for almost a decade.