Christina Pletnewski Named Chief Marketing Officer at Safelite

Safelite announced the appointment of Christina Pletnewski to Chief Marketing Officer.

“Christina’s journey since joining our business in 2016 as Vice President of Marketing demonstrates her vast talent and ability to manage multiple key areas of our business successfully,” said Renee Cacchillo, Safelite’s President and CEO.

As Vice President, Pletnewski led TV creative and media, market research, B2B marketing, corporate communications, internal creative and ancillary products and services. Under her leadership, Safelite experienced substantial growth in top-of-mind awareness, brand visibility and brand recognition.

Pletnewski expanded her role by building a new