UVeye Announces Strategic Collaboration with General Motors to Commercialize Vehicle Inspection Technology Globally

UVeye receives investment from GM’s capital venture arm.

UVeye, a provider of advanced vehicle diagnostic systems, announced that it has received an investment from the capital venture arm of General Motors, GM Ventures, to help fund the development and commercialization of the company’s vehicle inspection technology.

UVeye also has entered into a commercial agreement with General Motors to explore the expansion of UVeye’s automated high-speed systems to GM dealerships throughout various markets.

Serving as the venture capital arm of General Motors, GM Ventures strategically invests in startup companies that