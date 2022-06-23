Service King Unveils its First-Ever LEED-Certified Collision Repair Facility in San Antonio

Service King’s comprehensive approach to sustainability and emphasis on strategies for environmental and health performance was brought to life through its first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified facility in the San Antonio, Texas market.

Located at 7507 W. Loop 1604 N. in Alamo Ranch, the new 13,600-square-foot body repair shop features a LEED certification – recognized as the most widely used green building rating system in the world. San Antonio’s new collision repair facility earned its LEED certification, which identifies its achievements in area planning, sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, waste reduction, indoor environmental