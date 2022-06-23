Global Finishing Solutions Announces Collision Repair Technician Training Partnership with Lincoln Tech

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced a new partnership with Lincoln Tech to train the next wave of collision repair technicians.

GFS is working with Lincoln Tech to help produce qualified, entry-level collision repair technicians and connect them with an array of career opportunities. Lincoln Tech students across the country are learning the ins and outs of collision repair in GFS paint booths, preparing for an auto body career via hands-on programs taught by ASE-certified instructors.

Lincoln Tech also offers a custom design and fabrication program through their Kindig Academy, an advanced, six-week training program at the Denver campus for those