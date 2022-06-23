Federal Trade Commission Takes Action Against Harley-Davidson for Illegally Restricting Right to Repair

In first action since agency released a policy statement on unlawful repair restrictions last year, FTC orders require the motorcycle manufacturer to fix warranties and compete fairly with independent repairers.

The Federal Trade Commission announced yesterday that is taking action against motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC and Westinghouse outdoor generator maker MWE Investments, LLC for illegally restricting customers’ right to repair their purchased products.

The announcement follows a new policy statement by the FTC in July last year where the regulator unanimously voted to ramp up law enforcement against repair restrictions that prevent small businesses, workers, consumers, and