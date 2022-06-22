CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Minnesota

CARSTAR announces the addition of CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center, a 15,000 sq. ft. facility located at 6904 145th W. in Apple Valley, Minn. to its network of independently owned and operated collision repair facilities.

Mike Bighley, owner of CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center, has been in the collision repair industry for over 17 years. His grandfather started his original shop in 1957, then his father took it over in the late 70s and ran it until 2005. From here, Bighley took over the family run center and then decided to join the CARSTAR family in 2019, with the hopes