Car-O-Liner Lists Training Schedule in New Online Calendar

Car-O-Liner has added an online events calendar to its website as a helpful resource for customers looking to register for upcoming training events.
The events calendar features on-site training opportunities that cover meaningful subjects and focus on how to best maximize the use of Car-O-Liner tools and equipment. Upcoming Car-O-Liner training events include:
- July 11-12 – Bench & Measuring – Mahwah, New Jersey
- July 12 – Electronic Measuring – Signal Hill, California
- July 12 – Basic Resistance Welding – Signal Hill, California
Currently, the online calendar features training events scheduled through December 2022. New events will be added as they
