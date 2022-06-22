Caliber Announces New Collision Repair Facility is its 1,500th Location

New South Carolina location marks milestone for the largest U.S. collision repair provider.

On June 20, Caliber Collision opened a new center at 1233 East Butler Road in Greenville, S.C., marking the multiple shop operator’s 1,500th location nationwide. With more than 24,000 teammates across the country, the Caliber family of brands – including Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass alongside Caliber Collision – is one of the nation’s largest automotive service providers.

“This would