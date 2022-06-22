ASE Instructor Training Conference Keynote to Focus on Making Training and Workplaces More Welcoming for Women

The ASE Education Foundation will kick off its 2022 Instructor Training Conference with a keynote panel focused on making training programs and workplaces more welcoming to everyone, including women and other underrepresented groups. According to the Foundation, while women make up 50 percent of the workforce, only two percent work as automotive service technicians.

According to the latest government statistics, the percentage of women employees in the collision repair industry stood at 16.67% compared to total collision repair employment in March, up slightly from 16.53% in February, but down from the record 17.14% in May 2021.

“Our special keynote panel will concentrate on why our industry is missing out on nearly half of potential students and employees and what can we do about it,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “We have a knowledgeable panel of technicians, managers, instructors and students, most of them women, for what promises to be a lively discussion. We will hear about barriers and ways to overcome them from people who have lived it. The session will provide strategies that participants can implement in their own programs to be part of the ‘2 percent solution’.”

The keynote session will be moderated by Catherine “Cat” Treanor, UK business development manager for Electude. The other panelists include:

Missy Albin, Navistar master diesel mechanic, Taylor & Lloyd, Inc.

Lou Bramante, automotive instructor, Vineland Senior High School

Raven Hartkopf, collision discipline lead, Colin College

Jenny Kovacs, Ford master technician, C. Harper Ford

Joe Laubhan, service director, Classic Chevrolet

Vanessa Retsos, Chevrolet service technician, Classic Chevrolet

Paulina Sanchez, collision repair student, Colin College

Scheduled for July 12-15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco, Texas, the ASE Instructor Training Conference is open to high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

More information and registration for the event are available online.