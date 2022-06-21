ProColor Collision Adds New Repair Center in Southern California  

ProColor Collision Rialto is the latest collision repair center to join ProColor Collision’s footprint as the collision repair brand reinforces its market presence across the U.S.

Formerly known as A&A Auto Body Shop, ProColor Collision Rialto is a 10,500 sq. ft full-service collision repair facility located in Bloomington, Calif. that is equipped to handle advanced collision repair on all vehicle makes and models.

ProColor Collision Rialto owner-operators Jimmy Hassan and Eddy Samawi have a fierce ambition to provide unparalleled collision repair services to drivers in San Bernardino County and beyond.

“We wanted to do something bigger and better in the