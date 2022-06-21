Crash Champions Expand California Footprint with Acquisition of the Mike’s Auto Body

Adds 17 locations in the state.

Crash Champions announced today an agreement to acquire Mike’s Auto Body, a leading family-owned collision repair multi-shop operator (MSO) in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Slated to close in early August 2022, all 17 Mike’s Auto Body locations will operate under the Crash Champions name and banner, bringing the Company’s total number of shops in California to 51.

Having first opened its doors in 1972, Mike’s Auto Body has become a well-known and trusted leader in the San Francisco Bay Area for providing high quality collision repairs and outstanding customer service. Founded by