Colors On Parade Enters North Louisiana Market

Colors on Parade is expanding into the North Louisiana market. The mobile paint and dent repair franchise system announced that Chris and Tessa Hall purchased the Shreveport-Bossier City Metro Area of Colors on Parade to develop the designated marketing area (DMA) with paint, dent and wheel repair franchise units.

A retired USAF veteran, Chris Hall is a hands-on business owner that personally works on customers’ vehicles with the precise eye of an artist. His wife Tessa is a North Louisiana native and award-winning marketer, and