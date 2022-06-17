Stellantis Selects I-CAR to Deliver New Training to Collision Repair Network

Stellantis North America has announced that the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) will provide and manage a portfolio of new Vehicle and Technology Specific Training courses (VTST), six of which will be required for all FCA Certified Collision Care shops, along with two recommended optional courses. These courses ensure that professionals are trained to have the knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs, and are required to obtain or maintain FCA certification.

“Stellantis’s Service Engineering group has worked closely with I-CAR’s curriculum development team to integrate the latest Stellantis procedures into all new courses,”