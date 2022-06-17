Sony and Honda Sign Joint Venture Agreement to Establish EV and Mobility Services Company

Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced that they have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company to engage in the sale of high-value-added electric vehicles (EVs) and provide services for mobility. The announcement is the result of the discussion of a strategic alliance in the mobility field between the parties announced in March.

The new company will aim to bring together Honda’s environmental and safety technologies, mobility development capabilities, vehicle body manufacturing technology and after-sales service management experience, with Sony’s expertise in the development and application of imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network and entertainment