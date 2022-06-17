IIHS Sees Benefit of Newer Intersection Assistance Technology to Reduce Crashes by Older Drivers

As the number of older drivers grows rapidly, safety group says advanced driver assistance technology can help reduce injuries and fatalities.

Advanced technologies designed to help drivers navigate intersections could address a third of the crashes that cause older driver injuries and fatalities, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) shows.

“Left turn assist and other, upcoming intersection-assistance technologies could deliver big safety benefits for drivers in their 70s and 80s,” says the paper’s author, IIHS Research Associate Aimee Cox.

The number of older drivers in the U.S. is growing rapidly because Americans are living longer