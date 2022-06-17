Gasoline Price Increases Ease as Demand Declines Following Memorial Day Holiday

According to AAA, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by a penny to $5.00. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 700,000 bbl to 217.5 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand declined slightly from 9.2 million b/d to 9.09 million b/d. The slight drop in gas demand has helped to limit pump price increases. However, as crude oil prices remain volatile, the price per gallon for gasoline will likely remain elevated.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $3.62