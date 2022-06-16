US Rep Asks Government Accountability Office to Examine Federal Agency Efforts on Vehicle Right to Repair  

The Automotive Serviced Association (ASA) reported that U.S. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) recently sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) requesting the office to examine the issues relating to automotive right to repair and competition, including:
- Federal agencies’ efforts to ensure consumers’ right to repair, with respect to passenger motor vehicles, including how agencies might balance considerations such as:
- Protecting consumer choice and ensuring competition in the repair market
- Addressing cybersecurity risks that may be associated with greater access to vehicle data
- and whether technology exists to ensure both data access and cybersecurity protections
- Addressing other potential barriers
