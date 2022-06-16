US Rep Asks Government Accountability Office to Examine Federal Agency Efforts on Vehicle Right to Repair  

The Automotive Serviced Association (ASA) reported that U.S. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) recently sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) requesting the office to examine the issues relating to automotive right to repair and competition, including:

Federal agencies’ efforts to ensure consumers’ right to repair, with respect to passenger motor vehicles, including how agencies might balance considerations such as: Protecting consumer choice and ensuring competition in the repair market

Addressing cybersecurity risks that may be associated with greater access to vehicle data

and whether technology exists to ensure both data access and cybersecurity protections

Addressing other potential barriers