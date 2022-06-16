Shannon Nordstrom Nominated to Join Executive Committee of Automotive Recyclers Association

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that automotive recycler Shannon Nordstrom of Nordstrom’s Automotive, Inc. in Garretson, S.D. has been nominated to join the Association Executive Committee as Secretary for 2022-2023.

Shannon is the Vice President and General Manager of Nordstrom’s Automotive Inc. He and his wife Tamie are the owners of the operation that has grown to an 80-member team. Nordstrom’s has different divisions including Full-Service Automotive Recycling, Ewe Pullet Self-Service Used Auto Parts, Nordstrom’s Repairables, and Nordstrom’s Installation and Diagnostic Center.

“I am honored to join the ranks of those that have committed the time and energy to