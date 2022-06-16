Driven Brands Acquires Auto Glass Repairer in Indiana

Driven Brands announced the acquisition of six Perfection Auto Glass locations.

According to Driven Brands, the total addressable market for auto glass repair in North America is approximately $5 billion and growing.

Perfection Auto Glass, based in Indiana, was founded almost 20 years ago and grew to become one of the largest locally owned auto glass companies in the Indianapolis region. A true family business, King runs the operations alongside his wife Holly and their son Chase, as well as having leadership support from his brother Tony King and Tony’s wife Teresa.

“We’re excited to drive continued growth for our