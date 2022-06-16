CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Allstate Reports Implemented Auto Rate Increases Averaging 8.1% Since Fourth Quarter 2021

Allstate Reports Implemented Auto Rate Increases Averaging 8.1% Since Fourth Quarter 2021

By Leave a Comment

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) provided an update of its ongoing efforts to raise auto insurance rates in response to increased claim severity along with its monthly estimate of catastrophe losses for the month of May.

Allstate logo“Allstate continued to implement meaningful rate actions in response to ongoing inflationary impacts on auto insurance severities. During the month of May, the Allstate brand implemented rate increases of 9.3% across 13 locations, resulting in total Allstate brand insurance premium impact of 0.7%. We have implemented 78 rate increases averaging approximately 8.1% across 49 locations since the beginning of the fourth quarter 2021. Allstate

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey