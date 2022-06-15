Solera Releases Global Innovation Index Consumer Whitepaper

Solera Holdings, LLC today released its consumer research whitepaper at the IBIS Global Summit being held this week in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The Digital-First Demand Shifts Claims Processes Into 6th Gear white paper explores the company’s recent findings from the Global Innovation Index 2022 launched earlier this year.

The whitepaper uncovers the impact on service providers in the face of increasing demand for digital-first automated claims, with soaring trust in AI-driven claims and repairs. As digital-first channels revolutionize how claimants manage their motor claims and repairs, the whitepaper delves into the effects and how to prepare for the future of motor claims.

For example, half (49%) of consumers are now looking for fully digital, self-serve experiences and 43% prefer a hybrid model blending digital tools with human contact. Leaving only 8% looking to keep the status quo. As more consumers change their insurance provider to one that offers digital claims technology, increasing numbers also suggested they would choose a repairer using AI to minimise the risk of error when carrying out work on their vehicle.

Bill Brower, VP Industry Relations, Solera comments: “Digitisation within the claims cycle is now an integral and expected part. Our whitepaper explores the rate at which consumers now proactively seek automated self-serve models that meet their needs for digital convenience, speed, and accuracy. Those implementing cutting-edge technologies like AI are sure to benefit from critical customer retention, efficiency, and resilience.”

Related Articles: