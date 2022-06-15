Small Business Optimism Index Slightly Down in May

Small business owner expectations for the future at a record low in survey’s 48-year history.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index fell 0.1 points in May to 93.1, marking the fifth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98. Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months decreased four points to a net negative 54%, the lowest level recorded in the 48-year-old survey. Expectations for better business conditions have deteriorated every month since January.

Twenty-eight percent of owners reported inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, a decrease of four points