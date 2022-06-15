CollisionWeek

Registration Open for 75th Annual Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association Conference

The Auto Care Association announced registration is now open for its 75th annual Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) Conference. The event will take place Oct. 30 – 31, 2022, at The Venetian Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. The AWDA Conference is an annual business event that brings together the premier companies of the industry for high-level, private, one-on-one business meetings.

The 2022 AWDA Conference will return to its traditional dates and offer its pre-scheduled business meetings on the Sunday and Monday prior to the start of the 2022 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) show, allowing for

