I-CAR Offers EV Course Discount During June National Safety Month

In recognition of National Safety Month, the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), announced a special 15% discount throughout June on a package of eight, online Electric Vehicle (EV) courses. The discount is offered during National Safety Month because a mistake during the EV repair process could seriously impact the safety of the technician, shop or the customer.

The package of online EV courses are prerequisites for a soon-to-launch, five-day EV Hands-On Skills Development (HOSD) course led exclusively by I-CAR’s technical experts at I-CAR’s Chicago Technical Center (CTC) in Vernon Hills, Ill. To access the 15% package discount, register