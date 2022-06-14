CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Timothy Sweeney Appointed CEO at Liberty Mutual Insurance Starting in 2023

Timothy Sweeney Appointed CEO at Liberty Mutual Insurance Starting in 2023

By Leave a Comment

Current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David H. Long announces retirement at end of 2022.

Liberty Mutual Insurance announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David H. Long will retire at the end of 2022 and serve as the company’s Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. The organization’s Board of Directors appointed Timothy M. Sweeney Chief Executive Officer effective January 2023. He also becomes a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Timothy M. Sweeney becomes the 10th Chief Executive Officer in the 110-year history of Liberty Mutual Insurance, effective January 2023.

Sweeney becomes the 10th CEO in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey