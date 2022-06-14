Timothy Sweeney Appointed CEO at Liberty Mutual Insurance Starting in 2023

Current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David H. Long announces retirement at end of 2022.
Liberty Mutual Insurance announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David H. Long will retire at the end of 2022 and serve as the company’s Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. The organization’s Board of Directors appointed Timothy M. Sweeney Chief Executive Officer effective January 2023. He also becomes a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately.
Sweeney becomes the 10th CEO in
