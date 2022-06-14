State Farm Testing Expanded Non-OEM Collision Repair Parts Use in Oklahoma and Texas

After more than two decades, the largest auto insurer in the U.S. will test the reintroduction of certified non-OEM collision repair parts.

State Farm announced to its Select Service shops in Texas and Oklahoma on June 14 that due to supply chain issues it will conduct a test of expanded specification of non-Original Manufacturer (OEM) collision repair parts.

Starting June 20th, the company will reintroduce non-OEM bumper covers, headlamps, and tail lamps over an eight-week period in Oklahoma and Texas when producing repair estimates and settling auto claims.

State Farm will require that any non-OEM crash parts included on estimates