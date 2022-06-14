State Farm Testing Expanded Non-OEM Collision Repair Parts Use in Oklahoma and Texas

After more than two decades, the largest auto insurer in the U.S. will test the reintroduction of certified non-OEM collision repair parts.
State Farm announced to its Select Service shops in Texas and Oklahoma on June 14 that due to supply chain issues it will conduct a test of expanded specification of non-Original Manufacturer (OEM) collision repair parts.
Starting June 20th, the company will reintroduce non-OEM bumper covers, headlamps, and tail lamps over an eight-week period in Oklahoma and Texas when producing repair estimates and settling auto claims.
State Farm will require that any non-OEM crash parts included on estimates
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.