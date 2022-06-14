Sherwin-Williams Issues 2021 Sustainability Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today issued its 2021 Sustainability Report: Building on the Good, reflecting progress made in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey.
Recent Company achievements include:
- Published the Company’s first report that aligns with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework
- Collected in 2021 more than 1.0 million gallons of paint for recycling through PaintCare
- Reduced employee injury rate by more than 50% since 2015
- Implemented Sustainability by Design program across the enterprise, serving as our proactive, foundational process to aid the growth of our “sustainably advantaged products” portfolio
- Established a baseline for
