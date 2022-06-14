CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Hankook Tire Research Confirms Gas Prices Impact Driving Habits

Hankook Tire Research Confirms Gas Prices Impact Driving Habits

By Leave a Comment

Majority of Americans report reducing driving. AAA reports record gas prices on increased demand as summer driving kicks off.

As Americans continue to navigate an evolving economic environment and increased gas prices, new data from Hankook Tire’s Gauge Index reveals the impact on everyday driving. AAA research, however, shows the impact hasn’t really been felt yet due to the traditional summer driving increase.

Hankook Tire’s latest survey found:

  • Just as driving frequency approached pre-pandemic norms, an overwhelming majority (78 percent) say rising gas prices are now impacting daily driving.
  • Over half (54 percent) of Americans say that in the last
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey