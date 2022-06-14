ASE Education Foundation to Present Adopt-A-School at SkillsUSA

Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation and George Arrants, vice president of the foundation, will host a professional development seminar for high school and college counselors at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta. Scheduled for June 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in room A313 of the Georgia World Congress Center, the seminar will focus on the foundation’s Adopt-A-School program and toolkit.

The goal of the foundation’s Adopt-A-School program is to create partnerships between employers and schools in their respective communities and help train and prepare the next generation of automotive service professionals