CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Education Foundation to Present Adopt-A-School at SkillsUSA

ASE Education Foundation to Present Adopt-A-School at SkillsUSA

By Leave a Comment

Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation and George Arrants, vice president of the foundation, will host a professional development seminar for high school and college counselors at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta. Scheduled for June 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in room A313 of the Georgia World Congress Center, the seminar will focus on the foundation’s Adopt-A-School program and toolkit.

ASE Education FoundationThe goal of the foundation’s Adopt-A-School program is to create partnerships between employers and schools in their respective communities and help train and prepare the next generation of automotive service professionals

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey