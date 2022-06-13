Mark Willis Named UK Commercial Director at Advantage Parts Solutions

Advantage Parts Solutions announced the appointment of Mark Willis as UK Commercial Director. Willis will work closely with the UK’s Senior Leadership team, including David Shepherd, Advantage Parts Solutions’ Non-Executive Director, Darren Clark, Advantage Parts Solutions’ UK Managing Director, and Bob Kirstiuk, Advantage Parts Solutions’ CEO and Co-Founder, to elevate the brand’s profile throughout Europe and advance the company’s market position forward.

“It’s incredibly exciting to join Advantage and work with this award-winning team. I’ve always admired Advantage and held the brand in such high regard for what it offers the industry through its valuable platform,” commented Advantage Parts Solutions’