Atlanta I-CAR Committee Strengthens Local School Collision Repair Programs Through CREF

Collision repair students at Paulding County High School (PCHS) in Dallas, Ga. sent handwritten notes to members of their program’s advisory board after the school’s second annual Small Car Race, an end-of-year project where students race the six-inch-long small cars they’ve built using recycled car parts.
Some of the comments contained in the notes included:
- “Dear Advisory Board: Thank you for your support and letting me learn how to repair body work on a car. Without your help, and Mr. Goodwin’s teaching, I probably wouldn’t have learned what I learned this semester.”
- “Thank you for donating tools to help us
