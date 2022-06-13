CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Atlanta I-CAR Committee Strengthens Local School Collision Repair Programs Through CREF

Atlanta I-CAR Committee Strengthens Local School Collision Repair Programs Through CREF

By Leave a Comment

Collision repair students at Paulding County High School (PCHS) in Dallas, Ga. sent handwritten notes to members of their program’s advisory board after the school’s second annual Small Car Race, an end-of-year project where students race the six-inch-long small cars they’ve built using recycled car parts.

Collision Repair Education FoundationSome of the comments contained in the notes included:

  • “Dear Advisory Board: Thank you for your support and letting me learn how to repair body work on a car. Without your help, and Mr. Goodwin’s teaching, I probably wouldn’t have learned what I learned this semester.”
  • “Thank you for donating tools to help us
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey