PartsTrader July 19 Webinar to Provide Industry Update, Examine Parts Inflation and Supply Chain Constraints

PartsTrader announced a virtual collision repair industry update event on July 19 at noon (EDT). This free, live, interactive event offers a way for industry professionals to get vital information about current trends affecting their business.
“I’m looking forward to providing the latest information on our fast changing industry, and giving my thoughts on how we can successfully prepare for the future” says Greg Horn, Chief Innovation Officer at PartsTrader.
The agenda includes:
- Industry update from Chief Innovation Officer- Greg Horn
- Supply chain constraints: How will they influence the year? And how to best navigate them
- Parts inflation: A look
