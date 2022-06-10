NY Attorney General Sues Towing Company

CollisionWeek

New York Attorney General Letitia James on June 7 filed a lawsuit against a towing company, known as Bobby’s Towing, and its owner and operator, Robert Scores, for allegedly cheating and harassing hundreds of New Yorkers in Poughkeepsie.

New York State Attorney GeneralThe lawsuit alleges that for years Mr. Scores engaged in rude behavior, illegally towed cars, overcharged for towing fees, falsified tow tickets, and made racist and derogatory comments to vehicle owners. He actively patrolled streets looking for cars to tow even if private property owners did not call for a car to be towed. Bobby’s Towing persistently violated New York’s business laws

