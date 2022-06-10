Collision Claims Were Up 17% in Fourth Quarter Compared to Pandemic Impacted Quarter in 2020

Fourth quarter claims remain 5% below 2019 level. Losses up nearly 25% compared to 2019.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that claims and losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 continued to rebound from the impact of the coronavirus in 2020.

Collision coverage claims for the fourth quarter of 2021 were up 17% compared to the fourth quarter in 2020 that was down 18.8% as the pandemic continued to reduce travel following the historic lockdowns that started at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The rate of