CAWA Announces 2022 Scholarship Winners

CAWA, the association representing automotive parts manufacturers, jobbers, warehouse distributors, retailers and program groups in Arizona, California and Nevada, announced the recipients of its 2022 scholarship awards. CAWA provided over $13,000 in scholarships this year to thirteen individuals.

“Once again, CAWA is proud to assist these young people in pursuing their education and careers in the auto care industry”, said Rodney Pierini, President and CEO, in announcing the awards.

Recipients of this year’s scholarships are: