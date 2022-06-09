U.S. Department of Labor Recovers Over $161,000 in Back Wages for 19 Georgia Auto Repair Shop Workers

In FY2021, the division recovered more than $4.3 million for more than 3,500 auto repair industry workers.

A Canton, Ga. tire retailer and auto repair shop shortchanged 19 workers by withholding first paychecks and paying overtime at rates lower than required, a U.S. Department of Labor investigation has determined.

Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Cherokee Tire Service LLC kept some workers’ first weekly paychecks as a uniform deposit, which led to violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employer also failed to pay some non-exempt salaried workers time-and-one-half of their regular rate for overtime